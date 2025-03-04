Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewomen self defenseself defensefacepersonseamanpublic domainwomanGULF OF ADEN (June 21, 2022) Seaman Mabless Nazaire, back, from Tacoma, Washington, strikes a bag held by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Cory Nelson, from Greenburg, Pennsylvania, during an oleo capsicum course as part of security reaction force training aboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), June 21, 2022. Hershel “Woody” Williams is rotationally deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. 