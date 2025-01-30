Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblmarizona waterutah watermobilewaterpublic domaindesertunited statesMAY 18 Arrival of engines and water tenderST GEORGE, UTAH - MAY 18: A Type 6 engine and water tender arrive to a practice mobile attack in the Mojave desert south of St. George, Utah on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in St. George. The drills were part of the Bureau of Land Management's 2022 Arizona Preparedness Review. Photo by Suzanne Allman, contract photographer for BLMOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUSA travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911343/usa-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMAY 18 Briefing before mock fire drillST GEORGE, UTAH - MAY 18: A water tender at the start of a mock fire drill in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648637/photo-image-fire-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseUSA travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911341/usa-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 18 Mobile attack on mock fireST GEORGE, UTAH - MAY 18: Wildland firefighters in the Arizona Strip carry out a mobile…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653553/image-person-fire-lightFree Image from public domain licenseMountains Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443287/mountains-instagram-post-templateView licenseMAY 14: A fireboat is pulled ashoreYUMA, AZ - MAY 14: A fire boat, based at the Yuma Field Office, is ashore at Mittry Lake…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653583/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrand Canyon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442987/grand-canyon-instagram-post-templateView licenseMAY 14: Fire packs and radios on firefightersYUMA, AZ - MAY 14: Fire packs and radios on wildland firefighters at the Mittry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648634/photo-image-people-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeography course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12050124/geography-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 18 Mock medical emergencyST GEORGE, UTAH - MAY 18: Wildland firefighters of the Arizona Strip fire district carry out a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653561/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025113/desert-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 18 Plains pricklypear in Mojave desertST GEORGE, UTAH - MAY 18: A close-up of a plains pricklypear in the Mojave desert.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653798/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExperience America Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11623878/experience-america-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 15 Firefighters practice attack on mock fireKINGMAN, AZ - MAY 15: Wildland firefighters from the Kingman district set…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648344/photo-image-people-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUSA travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624703/usa-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 15: Female firefighter with hoseKINGMAN, AZ - MAY 15: A female Kingman district wildland firefighter deploys a hose to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648633/photo-image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseExperience America blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792038/experience-america-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 15 Firefighters practice attack on mock fireKINGMAN, AZ - MAY 15: Wildland firefighters from the Kingman district climb…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653577/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican attractions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025179/american-attractions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe crew of a Type 4 Fire Engine practicing mobile attack.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995856/photo-image-fire-public-domain-brushFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967144/desert-getaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMAY 18 Landscape in the Virgin River Canyon Recreation AreaLittlefield, AZ - MAY 18: The Virgin River flows through the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653794/photo-image-mountain-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseUSA travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911340/usa-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 15 Firefighters practice deploying fire sheltersKINGMAN, AZ - MAY 15: Wildland firefighters from the Kingman district…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653550/photo-image-fire-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseArizona Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12050120/arizona-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBurned grass along a highway. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648130/photo-image-person-grass-fireFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967143/desert-getaway-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 19: The cockpit of a helitack helicopterWICKENBURG, AZ - MAY 19: The inside of a a helitack helicopter, based at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653789/photo-image-person-fire-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseGrand canyon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908973/grand-canyon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMAY 19: Mop up of brush fireWICKENBURG, AZ - MAY 19: Fire pack of a Phoenix District firefighter, called to mop up after a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653787/image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967142/desert-getaway-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 16: Using brushcutters to manage a fuel breakKINGMAN, AZ - MAY 16: A firefighter uses a brushcutter to trim fuels on a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648354/photo-image-mountains-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768674/desert-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 19: Start of a drill at helitack stationWICKENBURG, AZ - MAY 19: Weaver Mountain helitack firefighters begin a drill at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653566/image-person-fire-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseGrand canyon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908972/grand-canyon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 18 Snowball sand verbenaST GEORGE, UTAH - MAY 18: Snowball sand verbena in bloom outside Zion National Park in Utah on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653586/photo-image-flower-plant-sandFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624542/desert-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo smoking caution sign at helibase. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648105/photo-image-fire-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExtreme sports Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520013/extreme-sports-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMAY 19: The cockpit of a helitack helicopterWICKENBURG, AZ - MAY 19: Helmets hang on the ceiling inside of a a helitack…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653806/image-fire-airplane-mountainFree Image from public domain license