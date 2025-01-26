Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageflat grasslandyellowstonepublic domain rainbowdouble rainbowrainbow skyrainbowswancloudDouble rainbow in Swan Lake Flats near Bunsen Peak.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4480 x 6720 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPride rainbow, LGBTQ flat illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930146/pride-rainbow-lgbtq-flat-illustration-editable-designView licenseSwan Lake Flat after a thunderstorm by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038466/photo-image-cloud-summer-natureFree Image from public domain licenseSun protection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427788/sun-protection-facebook-post-templateView licenseWest views from Bunsen Peak (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652500/photo-image-sunset-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licensePride rainbow, LGBTQ flat illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779894/pride-rainbow-lgbtq-flat-illustration-editable-designView licenseGlen Creek shimmers in the evening sunlight by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038342/photo-image-tree-plant-summerFree Image from public domain licenseSheep domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661347/sheep-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHiking towards the sunset on Bunsen Peak Trail (portrait)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652744/photo-image-face-sunset-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMorpho butterfly insect nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661351/morpho-butterfly-insect-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseYellowstone Revealed: Teepees at North Entrance in Gardiner, MontanaNPS / Ashton Hookerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652513/photo-image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rainbow illustration element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990601/watercolor-rainbow-illustration-element-editable-design-setView licenseBiking the Bunsen Peak Trail by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038322/photo-image-plant-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rainbow illustration element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990604/watercolor-rainbow-illustration-element-editable-design-setView licenseElectric Peak from the Bunsen Peak TrailNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652453/photo-image-plant-tree-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer bloom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481752/summer-bloom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnag sunset on Bunsen Peak TrailNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652612/photo-image-sunset-plant-fireFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rainbow illustration element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990603/watercolor-rainbow-illustration-element-editable-design-setView licenseSunrise over Bunsen Peakhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071961/sunrise-over-bunsen-peakFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rainbow illustration element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990598/watercolor-rainbow-illustration-element-editable-design-setView licenseSwan Lake from Bunsen Peak summit by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038536/photo-image-cloud-summer-natureFree Image from public domain licenseSun Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427550/sun-facebook-post-templateView licenseClimbing Bunsen Peak. NPS / Neal Herbert. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4037006/photo-image-person-summer-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rainbow illustration element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990596/watercolor-rainbow-illustration-element-editable-design-setView licenseYellowstone Revealed: North Entrance teepees at sunsetNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652505/photo-image-sunset-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rainbow illustration element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990594/watercolor-rainbow-illustration-element-editable-design-setView licenseYellowstone Revealed: Performance by Supaman at the All Nations Teepee Village by Mountain Time Arts. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648005/photo-image-arts-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wall remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927296/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wall-remixView licenseElk on Mt. Everts with views of Sepulcher Mountain and Electric PeakNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652740/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseLonely astronaut surreal fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664983/lonely-astronaut-surreal-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseYellowstone Search & Rescue Team training near Mammoth (7)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653063/photo-image-plant-tree-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseLonely astronaut surreal fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669702/lonely-astronaut-surreal-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseYellowstone Revealed: teepee Village at Madison Junction (7)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653524/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481912/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseViews along the Bunsen Peak Road Ski Trail by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226064/photo-image-public-domain-tree-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ pride flags, flat graphic set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925548/lgbtq-pride-flags-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView licenseNez Perce Appaloosa Horse Club Ride and ParadeNPS / Ashton Hookerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652299/photo-image-person-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ pride flags, flat graphic set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925844/lgbtq-pride-flags-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView licenseNez Perce Appaloosa Horse Club Ride and ParadeNPS / Ashton Hookerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652302/photo-image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain licensePegasus nirvana fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663441/pegasus-nirvana-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseNorth Entrance park sign and double rainbow by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226112/photo-image-cloud-public-domain-plantFree Image from public domain license