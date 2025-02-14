Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageskillssunshinefacepersonsportsmanpublic domainadultJBER Special Warfare Airmen hone mountaineering skillsU.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Caterinicchio, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, negotiates a rock face during mountaineering training at Sunshine Ridge, Alaska, July 20, 2022. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen utilize Alaska’s varied and austere training locations to prepare for conditions they may face on deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8256 x 5504 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan surfing retro travel illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653263/man-surfing-retro-travel-illustrationView licenseJBER Special Warfare Airmen hone mountaineering skillsU.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Caterinicchio, a tactical air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648337/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864857/summer-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJBER Special Warfare Airmen hone mountaineering skills.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648134/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseTraining camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117817/training-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseJBER Special Warfare Airmen hone mountaineering skills.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648132/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseSkate festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908678/skate-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClimbing ropes and gear hang from the belt of a U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995734/photo-image-face-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePNG Man surfing retro illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652949/png-man-surfing-retro-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseJBER special warfare Airmen tackle new heights.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648401/jber-special-warfare-airmen-tackle-new-heightsFree Image from public domain licenseNew skateboard poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908826/new-skateboard-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJBER special warfare Airmen tackle new heightsU.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Dye, a tactical air control party…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653647/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePNG Man surfing retro illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652934/png-man-surfing-retro-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseSoldier fires the M18 Modular Handgun System during small arms live-fire training.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995737/photo-image-fire-public-domain-gunsFree Image from public domain licenseRoad running competition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569247/road-running-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpecial warfare Airmen, Army aviators conduct joint airborne training at JBERAn Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653200/photo-image-public-domain-black-2022Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful diverse people huddling in the park, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891788/cheerful-diverse-people-huddling-the-park-editable-designView licenseSoldier fires the M18 Modular Handgun System during small arms live-fire training.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995741/photo-image-fires-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427782/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseSpent 5.56 mm ammunition casings.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995733/spent-556-ammunition-casingsFree Image from public domain licenseMan surfing retro travel illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652914/man-surfing-retro-travel-illustrationView licenseSpecial warfare Airmen, Army aviators conduct joint airborne training at JBERAn Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653202/image-person-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSkateboard competition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513975/skateboard-competition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAir Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Collins, a tactical air control (TACP) party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654537/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain licenseTennis day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428729/tennis-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseAir Force special warfare Airmen from Detachment 1, 3rd, and Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron board an Alaska Army…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654317/photo-image-person-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseMan surfing retro travel illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652940/man-surfing-retro-travel-illustrationView licenseU.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Dye, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071869/photo-image-hand-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseMan surfing retro travel illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653270/man-surfing-retro-travel-illustrationView licenseAn Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Army aircrew assigned to B Company, 2-211th General…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647653/photo-image-person-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseSurfing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543044/surfing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Hunt, a tactical air control party specialist and commanding officer of Detachment 1, 3rd Air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071882/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFootball tournament Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117853/football-tournament-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Army aircrew assigned to B Company, 2-211th General…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654560/photo-image-person-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseFootball Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704430/football-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Army aircrew assigned to B Company, 2-211th General…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654341/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCool man posing png element, urban street, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269250/cool-man-posing-png-element-urban-street-editable-designView licenseAn Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Army aircrew assigned to B Company, 2-211th General…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654293/photo-image-plant-tree-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseGoals & highlights poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132947/goals-highlights-poster-templateView licenseAir Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBERAlaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster IIIs…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654410/photo-image-person-plane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license