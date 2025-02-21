Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefishing netturtle netcoast guardsea fishing netindustrial fishingcaughtocean animals rescuesea turtle classU.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlyn Mason, assigned to the Famous-class medium endurance cutter USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913), rescues a sea turtle caught in a fishing net in the Atlantic Ocean, July 14, 2022. USCGC Mohawk is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)Original public domain image from Flickr 