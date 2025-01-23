Edit ImageCrop64SaveSaveEdit Imagecatvintage catcat public domainvintage advertisementvintage advertisingeyebuffaloabstractEclectric Oil Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:Buffalo, N.Y. : Cosack & Co., [18--] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Nonprescription Drugs Genre(s):Advertisements Abstract:Advertisement for Dr. Thomas' Eclectric Oil, featuring a cat emerging from a box of Eclectric Oil. Extent:1 trade card : 12 x 8 cm. 