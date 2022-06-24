Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageshoveljunglefirefighterhotshot crewfireplanttreeforestDirect Handline, Mormon Lake IHCHotshot Crew members on the Cedar Creek Fire on the Willamette National Forest. Seen here Mormon Lake Hotshots are constructing direct handline on the East zone of the Cedar Creek Fire. 