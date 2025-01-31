rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Kenyatte Quinn, from Atlanta, disassembles an aircraft jack in the hangar bay…
Save
Edit Image
atlantaaviation industryindustrial manufacturingpersonoceanbuildingmanfactory
Smart factory ads blog banner template
Smart factory ads blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538478/smart-factory-ads-blog-banner-templateView license
211209-N-YK120-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 09, 2021) Sailors fight a simulated fire in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class…
211209-N-YK120-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 09, 2021) Sailors fight a simulated fire in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652843/photo-image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
211012-N-YK120-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Brian Moffett, from Athens, Georgia…
211012-N-YK120-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Brian Moffett, from Athens, Georgia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653078/image-face-person-lightFree Image from public domain license
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897058/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lucia Romero, from Norwalk, California, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of…
Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lucia Romero, from Norwalk, California, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648523/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897059/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
211210-N-JR318-2031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Machinist Mate Fireman Gregory Strode, from Tuscon, Arizona, repairs a…
211210-N-JR318-2031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Machinist Mate Fireman Gregory Strode, from Tuscon, Arizona, repairs a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652847/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women in engineering poster template
Women in engineering poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064535/women-engineering-poster-templateView license
211213-N-YP095-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Naaman Hodge, from Cincinnati…
211213-N-YP095-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Naaman Hodge, from Cincinnati…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652829/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business operations blog banner template
Business operations blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507448/business-operations-blog-banner-templateView license
211210-N-GP384-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Aurora Duncan, from Imperial…
211210-N-GP384-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Aurora Duncan, from Imperial…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653094/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864802/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Sharonda Burkes, from Phoenix City, Alabama, tightens a…
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 27, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Sharonda Burkes, from Phoenix City, Alabama, tightens a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652841/image-face-person-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service poster template
Carpentry service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView license
211210-N-GP384-1011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Chelsea Winsboro, from New York, cuts kiwis in…
211210-N-GP384-1011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Chelsea Winsboro, from New York, cuts kiwis in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652804/image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Aircraft engineering poster template
Aircraft engineering poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064536/aircraft-engineering-poster-templateView license
211210-N-DH793-1206 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU)…
211210-N-DH793-1206 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653093/image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template
May day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571638/may-day-poster-templateView license
Hull Technician 3rd Class Kyle Mehle, from Bedford, Pennsylvania, welds carbon steel stock aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft…
Hull Technician 3rd Class Kyle Mehle, from Bedford, Pennsylvania, welds carbon steel stock aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648549/photo-image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Smart manufacturing poster template
Smart manufacturing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536736/smart-manufacturing-poster-templateView license
211215-N-Z0368-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 15, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Sheldon Popo, from…
211215-N-Z0368-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 15, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Sheldon Popo, from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652832/photo-image-person-plane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864810/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
211208-N-JR318-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Kyle Mehle, from Bedford, Pennsylvania, welds…
211208-N-JR318-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Kyle Mehle, from Bedford, Pennsylvania, welds…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653097/image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
May day Instagram post template
May day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571477/may-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Sailors rig lines to put fuel hoses over the side of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a…
Sailors rig lines to put fuel hoses over the side of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648545/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fine dining poster template
Fine dining poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536894/fine-dining-poster-templateView license
211208-N-DN159-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Kade Mckinney, from Wayland, Iowa…
211208-N-DN159-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Kade Mckinney, from Wayland, Iowa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652846/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Woodworking workshop poster template
Woodworking workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038986/woodworking-workshop-poster-templateView license
Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Brendon Harper, from Lusby, Maryland, removes harnesses from a jet engine in the jet shop…
Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Brendon Harper, from Lusby, Maryland, removes harnesses from a jet engine in the jet shop…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648629/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D package warehouse employee editable remix
3D package warehouse employee editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397021/package-warehouse-employee-editable-remixView license
211214-N-DH793-1265 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Dec. 14, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)…
211214-N-DH793-1265 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Dec. 14, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652850/photo-image-airplane-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain license
Catering service poster template
Catering service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537019/catering-service-poster-templateView license
211209-N-DN159-1112 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 9, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56)…
211209-N-DN159-1112 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 9, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653081/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-waterFree Image from public domain license
Industrial safety poster template, manufacturing workforce design
Industrial safety poster template, manufacturing workforce design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507820/imageView license
220221-N-YP095-2007 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Jeffrey Ebireri, from Hyattsville…
220221-N-YP095-2007 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Jeffrey Ebireri, from Hyattsville…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652933/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Engineering vest editable mockup, apparel
Engineering vest editable mockup, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875225/engineering-vest-editable-mockup-apparelView license
Sailors load an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile into a NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System on a weather deck aboard the Nimitz-class…
Sailors load an Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile into a NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System on a weather deck aboard the Nimitz-class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648539/photo-image-person-ocean-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
White board editable mockup
White board editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529979/white-board-editable-mockupView license
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Morgan Lyons, from Dallas, ascends a ladder aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier…
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Morgan Lyons, from Dallas, ascends a ladder aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648727/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license