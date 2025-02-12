Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageshipyardoil platformtexas oiloil industrynew orleansindustrial safetyoil productionshell vitoBSEE Conducts Pre-production Inspection of Shell Platform Vito Click here for full story INGLESIDE, Texas – Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement personnel traverse a stairwell to inspect safety equipment and systems aboard Shell’s Vito platform on May 11, 2022. BSEE conducted a pre-production inspection of the Shell platform Vito at Kiewit shipyard in Ingleside, Texas May 10-12, 2022. Vito is scheduled to be installed approximately 150 miles off the coast of New Orleans with an operating depth of more than 4,000 feet. It is scheduled to begin producing oil in 2022. 