Edit ImageCropU.S. Agency for International DevelopmentSaveSaveEdit Imageugandaeducation ruralkids field classadult classroomkid studygrassnaturepublic domainHome Learning Study Groups in UgandaDue to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, schools had been totally or partially closed for over 88 weeks in Uganda, disrupting education for millions. USAID supported the continuity of learning during school closures for over 500,000 primary-level learners and worked to prepare teachers, learners, and parents for a safe return to school. Through home learning study groups, children learned to read and write; and the activity helped them adapt to and prepare for when schools reopening after spending two years out of school. The study groups also assisted teachers in reviving their skills and maintaining interest in teaching the children. 