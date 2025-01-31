Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageairport customspoliceonboardpublic domain cbp dogpublic domain dog searchborderdoganimalU.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Canine Officer at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport Queens, New York inspect aircraft compartments and vacated passenger areas. The AST members are trained to locate any illegal substances which may have been hidden onboard by passengers or employees August 16, 2022. CBP photo by Jaime Rodriguez SrOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 792 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6280 x 4144 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNatural disasters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599299/natural-disasters-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Canine Officer at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport Queens, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647179/photo-image-dog-border-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseEarthquake preparedness Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599236/earthquake-preparedness-instagram-post-templateView licenseAirport luggage retrieval and passenger processing areas at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport Queens, New York August 17, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647178/photo-image-public-domain-new-york-travelFree Image from public domain licenseDisaster relief blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776686/disaster-relief-blog-banner-templateView licenseAirport luggage retrieval and passenger processing areas at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport Queens, New York August 17, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648620/photo-image-person-public-domain-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licensePet travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653497/pet-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAirport luggage retrieval and passenger processing areas at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport Queens, New York August 17, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647174/photo-image-public-domain-new-york-travelFree Image from public domain licenseSocial Media video frame of a man hugging his dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998387/social-media-video-frame-man-hugging-his-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseAirport luggage retrieval and passenger processing areas at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport Queens, New York August 17, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653922/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disasters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776685/natural-disasters-blog-banner-templateView licenseAirport luggage retrieval and passenger processing areas at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648129/photo-image-person-public-domain-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute animal doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330762/editable-cute-animal-doll-design-element-setView licensePassenger processing areas at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport Queens, New York August 17, 2022. CBP photo by Jaime Rodriguez Srhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653919/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer hiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376587/influencer-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCBP Support During Hurricane Irenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726748/cbp-support-during-hurricane-ireneFree Image from public domain licenseAerospace engineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376471/aerospace-engineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection, JFK Search Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738681/photo-image-border-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653495/pet-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCanine handler inspects vehicles at the Area Port of Jacksonville, Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738792/photo-image-public-domain-dogFree Image from public domain licensePet travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653496/pet-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCanine handler inspects vehicles at the Area Port of Jacksonville, Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738658/photo-image-public-domain-dogFree Image from public domain licensePet travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397417/pet-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseINS Operation, JFK by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303462/ins-operation-jfkFree Image from public domain licensePet travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397424/pet-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), K9 Unit prepares and trains in Marathoni, Fla., prior to Super Bowl LIV. CBP is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742222/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAirport billboard sign editable mockup, pethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602407/airport-billboard-sign-editable-mockup-petView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Arrives to JFKNew York, NY (April 8, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653976/photo-image-person-airplane-lightFree Image from public domain licenseFreight & transportation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530781/freight-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMWD - Nov. 17, 2010.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759724/mwd-nov-17-2010Free Image from public domain license3D cute dogs, pet travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397102/cute-dogs-pet-travel-editable-remixView licenseCBP Agricultural Caninehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723864/cbp-agricultural-canineFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799016/dog-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738790/original-public-domain-image-from-flickrFree Image from public domain licenseDog park blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740292/dog-park-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseOfficers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations conduct Non-Intrusive Inspections near SoFi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648541/photo-image-border-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482828/worldwide-shipping-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHappy retirement to K-9 Kahr, a 9 1/2-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois who entered retirement after eight years of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102513/image-dog-faces-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseFurry best friends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904469/furry-best-friends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClothes drying on rack. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799418/photo-image-public-domain-new-york-pillarFree Image from public domain license