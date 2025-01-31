Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageduck eggbird nestswetlandplantbirdducknaturepublic domainDuck nest, eggs.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4608 x 3456 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpecial holiday celebration Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407789/special-holiday-celebration-facebook-post-templateView licenseAmerican badgerWe spotted this American badger peeking out from a burrow at Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653934/photo-image-plant-grass-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEaster activities Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408641/easter-activities-facebook-post-templateView licenseUpland sandpiper bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648638/upland-sandpiper-birdFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic eggs label Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600087/organic-eggs-label-instagram-post-templateView licenseTownsend's solitaireWe spotted this Townsend's solitaire at Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota. American badgerWe spotted this American badger peeking out from a burrow at Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota.
Upland sandpiper bird.
Townsend's solitaireWe spotted this Townsend's solitaire at Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota. A biologist holds a Topeka shiner.
Tundra swansWe spotted these tundra swans at Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota.
Yellow-headed blackbirdWe spotted this yellow-headed blackbird perched along a wetland at Windom Wetland Management District…
Wild turkey, close up shot.
Virginia opossumWe spotted this Virginia opossum at Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota. Sora Nest Here's a cool sight from Morris Wetland Management District in Minnesota! Soras are secretive birds that are…
Pasque Flowers Pasque Flowers are blooming at Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota! These are one of the first… American Avocet An American avocet wades in a shallow wetland at Morris Wetland Management District in Minnesota.
Snow Geese Migrating Snow geese migrating over the stunning Windom Wetland Management District in Minnesota! Male gadwallMale gadwall at Morris Wetland Management District. Photo by Alex Galt/USFWS.
Black and yellow garden spider The black and yellow garden spider is one of the larger spiders we see in Minnesota. They may…
Fall Mallards Photo: Fall mallards by Alex Galt/USFWS. Greater white-fronted geeseGreater white-fronted geese at Morris Wetland Management District. Photo by Alex Galt/USFWS.
Flock of Killdeer Did you know that killdeer will often hang out in flocks during migration? This group was spotted at… Dragonfly Transformation This exuviae was left by a dragonfly as it emerged from its old exoskeleton! This marks the… Trumpeter swan Trumpeter swans are slightly bigger than tundra swans and have a black bill, while tundra swans have a yellow…
Sedge Wren A sedge wren perches on wildflowers at Morris Wetland Management District in Minnesota. Photo by Alex Galt/USFWS.