2nd Lecture Upon the Newly Appov'd Method of Casting and Fireing
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Alternate Title(s):
Second lecture upon the newly appov'd method of casting and fireing
Author(s):
Jukes, Francis, 1745-1812, artist
Publication:
London : Pubd. according to Act of Parliament, March 28, 1792, by F. Jukes, [1792]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Veterinary Medicine,
London, Royal Veterinary College (London, England)
Genre(s):
Pictorial Works, Caricatures
Abstract:
The second in a series of four numbered prints satirizing the recently opened Royal Veterinary College in London. In this print, a horse is restrained with ropes held by three men outside the opened doors of a blacksmith's shop; a fourth man with bellows works a fire to the right; a small dog stands in the foreground.
Extent:
1 print : plate mark 26 x 28 cm., on sheet 29 x 32 cm.
Provenance:
Purchase; 1967.
Technique:
aquatint, color
NLM Unique ID:
101393266
NLM Image ID:
A021617
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101393266
