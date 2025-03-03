Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebathroomtoiletvintage bathroomcabinettoilet vintagecabinet illustrationtoilet illustrationbathroom art public domainToilet with Removable BucketCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kröhnke, Otto, 1871- ?, Author Publication:Stuttgart: Enke, 1902 Language(s):German Format:Still image Subject(s):Toilet Facilities Genre(s):Book Illustrations Abstract:A wooden toilet with hinged opening beneath the seat for the removal of a bucket. 