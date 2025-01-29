rawpixel
Fungus along the Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken Winter 2020.
Dragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Wolf pups wrestling at the Woodlands Nature Station.
Sleeping dragon fantasy remix, editable design
Spring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps Volunteer…
Camping gears Instagram post template
IMG_2051Spring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps…
Kentucky race night poster template, editable text & design
2 pups 5 weeks looking to the side MCTwo 5-week-old red wolf puppies looking to the side at the Woodlands Nature Station.…
Winter hiking trip Instagram post template, editable text
Profile photo of Jasper, father of the red wolf puppies.
Winter hiking tips poster template
Pup head on 5 weeks old MCHead on photo of 5-week-old red wolf puppy. Photo taken May 2022 by Mel Cunningham.
Hiking friends Facebook post template
Spring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps Volunteer…
Hiking trails Instagram post template
Clover Field off Rd 113 following timber harvestAlong Forest Service Road 113, crimson clover was planted to serve as a…
Mountain adventure Instagram post template
Spring in the Elk & Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo taken by Bugle Corps Volunteer…
Winter tours poster template
Butterflies on Butterfly MilkweedButterflies on Butterfly Milkweed at South Welcome Station in Land Between The Lakes. Photo…
Travel insurance Instagram post template
Crew work to clear Road 206 after the December 2021 tornadoes in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Photo…
Winter hiking tips Instagram post template, editable text
NationalPublicLandsDay_LoveOurByways_20210925 (143)National Public Lands Day event, September 25, 2021. Held at the South…
Adventure trekking Instagram post template
NationalPublicLandsDay_LoveOurByways_20210925 (140)National Public Lands Day event, September 25, 2021. Held at the South…
Hiking trails Instagram post template, editable text
More Kids In The Woods 2011 provided children an opportunity to participate in a stream stroll to learn about our ecosystem.…
Vacation mode Instagram post template
NationalPublicLandsDay_LoveOurByways_20210925 (105)National Public Lands Day event, September 25, 2021. Held at the South…
Hiking trails Instagram post template
NationalPublicLandsDay_LoveOurByways_20210925 (126)National Public Lands Day event, September 25, 2021. Held at the South…
Travel tips Instagram post template
Scarlet Kingsnake at Land Between The LakesThe Scarlet Kingsnake is a nonvenomous snake that mimics the venomous Eastern…
Winter hiking trip Instagram post template, editable text
Nine-banded Armadillo, wildlife photo.
Deer & lake wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
Raccoons on a tree, animal photo.
Deers & lake wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
Raccoons in Nature Station Backyard by Elizabeth LanghamRaccoons in Nature Station Backyard by Elizabeth Langham
