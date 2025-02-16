Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageturnerjmw turnerturner paintingvintage paintinglakejmwboat lakejmw turner lucerneJMW Turner - The Dark Rigi, the Lake of LucerneOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 789 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7338 x 4826 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFloats your boat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView licenseMt. Rigi at Dawn by Frank Short and Joseph Mallord William Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719871/mt-rigi-dawn-frank-short-and-joseph-mallord-william-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRigi, in Lucerne by Giorgio Sommerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273894/rigi-lucerne-giorgio-sommerFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNorham Castle (19th century) by Copy after Joseph Mallord William Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157047/norham-castle-19th-century-copy-after-joseph-mallord-william-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055776/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLucerne by Stephen Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320845/lucerne-stephen-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Lunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825299/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseTabley Lake and Tower, by J.M.W. Turner, R.A. by Caldesi and Montecchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315453/tabley-lake-and-tower-jmw-turner-ra-caldesi-and-montecchiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825392/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseA View of the Thames Looking East with the Adelphi, Somerset House, and Saint Paul's Cathedral (c. 1806) by Daniel Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791906/image-sky-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597066/nature-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLucerne on the Lake of Lucerne. Switzerland. by A Garcinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14292019/lucerne-the-lake-lucerne-switzerland-garcinFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn break mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20301166/autumn-break-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseLake of Thun (published 1808) by Joseph Mallord William Turner and Charles Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032235/image-person-art-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448269/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAt the Lake Lucerne, null by leopold rottmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945665/the-lake-lucerne-null-leopold-rottmannFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sailing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777141/summer-sailing-instagram-post-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6056991/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseLet's Travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572515/lets-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseWasserschloss Chillon im Genfer See, 1787 by dalbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982209/wasserschloss-chillon-genfer-see-1787-dalbeFree Image from public domain licenseLake vacation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886308/lake-vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrunnen from the Lake of Lucerne (1845) by Joseph Mallord William Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789613/brunnen-from-the-lake-lucerne-1845-joseph-mallord-william-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777139/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Mildmay Sea-Piece (published 1812) by W T Annis, J C Easling and Joseph Mallord William Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033019/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055775/kayaking-woman-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage serene lakeside boathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14301879/houseboatFree Image from public domain licenseExpressionism blog banner template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23291586/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView licenseMount Pilatus (from the Lake of Lucerne) by Stephen Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14319248/mount-pilatus-from-the-lake-lucerne-stephen-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseWall tapestry mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7448698/wall-tapestry-mockup-home-decorationView licenseLiber Studiorum: Mildmay Sea-piece by Joseph Mallord William Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9634259/liber-studiorum-mildmay-sea-piece-joseph-mallord-william-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12887435/travel-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of Lake Wakatipu, from Pigeon Island NZ by Muir and Moodiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9947700/head-lake-wakatipu-from-pigeon-island-muir-and-moodieFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807587/travel-blog-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape, probably a copy after Turner (19th century) by Copy after Joseph Mallord William Turner and Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156807/image-person-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseSleep in nature poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557341/sleep-nature-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of Lake Manapouri by Muir and Moodiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9871495/head-lake-manapouri-muir-and-moodieFree Image from public domain licenseLake vacation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886307/lake-vacation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6059770/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license