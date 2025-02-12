Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejersey shirtcbpsportswearbordershirtpublic domainclothingunited statesCounterfeit jerseys, Super Bowl Rings, Hats and various other items that are Intellectual Property Right Violations on display for the media at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo by Mani AlbrechtU.S. Customs and Border ProtectionOffice of Public AffairsVisual Communications DivisionOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDisaster relief blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776979/disaster-relief-blog-banner-templateView licenseCounterfeit jerseys, Super Bowl Rings, Hats and various other items that are Intellectual Property Right Violations on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648538/photo-image-border-public-domain-ringsFree Image from public domain licenseFootball club logo, editable sports template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13683636/football-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView licenseCounterfeit jerseys, Super Bowl Rings, Hats and various other items that are Intellectual Property Right Violations on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652955/image-border-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlood blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776978/flood-blog-banner-templateView licenseCounterfeit jerseys, Super Bowl Rings, hats and various other items that are Intellectual Property Right violations on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648522/photo-image-border-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFootball t-shirt uniform editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987565/football-t-shirt-uniform-editable-mockupView licenseCounterfeit NFL merchandise sit on display awaiting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection media event held ahead of Super…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652947/image-border-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseCyclist jersey mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20720969/cyclist-jersey-mockup-customizable-designView licenseCounterfeit NFL Championship rings are displayed as U.S. Customs and Border Protection participates in a press conference to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648553/photo-image-border-public-domain-pinFree Image from public domain licenseMen's short editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594805/mens-short-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseCounterfeit souvenirs sit on display as U.S. Customs and Border Protection participates in a press conference to discuss…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652931/image-border-person-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149128/blood-donation-blog-banner-templateView licenseCounterfeit NFL Championship rings are displayed as U.S. Customs and Border Protection participates in a press conference to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653191/image-border-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donor day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13148779/blood-donor-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseCounterfeit souvenirs sit on display as U.S. Customs and Border Protection participates in a press conference to discuss…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652932/image-border-gold-tapeFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640568/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits CBP CESLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647754/photo-image-border-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseEditable polo shirt mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510081/editable-polo-shirt-mockup-designView licenseCounterfeit NFL Championship rings are set up for display a day prior to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection media event…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653193/image-border-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball shirt mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393176/editable-baseball-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits CBP CESLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647015/photo-image-border-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseEquality quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686824/equality-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits CBP CESLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647053/photo-image-hand-border-logoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day, USA Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640565/memorial-day-usa-instagram-post-templateView licenseCBP seizure of nearly 285,000 counterfeit sports-related itemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741209/photo-image-border-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMen's swim shorts editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12911262/mens-swim-shorts-editable-mockupView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations uses air assets to protect the air space surrounding Los…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652936/image-border-person-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833882/city-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations uses air assets to protect the air space surrounding Los…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652954/image-border-person-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseSport event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953746/sport-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePPE at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, PED WESThttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742214/ppe-the-san-ysidro-port-entry-ped-westFree Image from public domain licenseKeep running poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12029174/keep-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOfficers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations conduct Non-Intrusive Inspections near SoFi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652941/photo-image-border-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSport event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512710/sport-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOfficers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations conduct Non-Intrusive Inspections near SoFi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648541/photo-image-border-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCharity run poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744337/charity-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOtay Mesa Cargo Operations following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738817/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19Free Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568895/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRecently confiscated counterfeit Super Bowl rings lay on a table at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723802/photo-image-border-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license