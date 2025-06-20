Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperfacepersonartwatercolourvintagecelebrationspublic domainMay Day, Central Park by Maurice PrendergastOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 851 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6153 x 4366 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseAfter the Bath by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637710/after-the-bath-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseFigures from a Crèchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692096/figures-from-crecheFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGloria by Thomas Wilmer Dewinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678383/gloria-thomas-wilmer-dewingFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460744/easter-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseWater Lilies (Agapanthus) by Claude Monethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680424/water-lilies-agapanthus-claude-monetFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWine Cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098561/wine-cupFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseBird Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8374075/bird-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630890/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSlendang (Shoulder Cloth)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631752/slendang-shoulder-clothFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseOgee framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087301/ogee-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseEight-Sided Cup (verso) by Wolfgang Huberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671889/eight-sided-cup-verso-wolfgang-huberFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlate with Trumpeter, Mayahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183421/plate-with-trumpeter-mayaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCuliacanae, Americae regionis, descriptio : Hispaniolae, Cubae, aliarumque insularum circumiacientium, delineatiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908166/image-faces-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseView of a Castle (recto) by Wolfgang Huberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671871/view-castle-recto-wolfgang-huberFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseEarth Monster (Tlaltecuhtli)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085971/earth-monster-tlaltecuhtliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseDresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960473/dressFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with 'Celebrate Freedom' in vintage style social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788717/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseArt Lovers by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9650471/art-lovers-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473202/childrens-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmish Quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548549/amish-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseVillage Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8363726/village-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation quote social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114318/graduation-quote-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseBroochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878337/broochFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLudovic Lepic Holding His Dog by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708041/ludovic-lepic-holding-his-dog-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReliefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8282819/reliefFree Image from public domain license