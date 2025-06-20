Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationadultwomanDer Schatzbehalter: The Last Supper by Michael WolgemutOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3762 x 5215 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Schatzbehalter: The Last Supper by Michael Wolgemuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651541/der-schatzbehalter-the-last-supper-michael-wolgemutFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDer Schatzbehalter by Michael Wolgemuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696261/der-schatzbehalter-michael-wolgemutFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDer Schatzbehalter: The Trinity by Michael Wolgemuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651630/der-schatzbehalter-the-trinity-michael-wolgemutFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Schatzbehalter: Moses Found by Pharaoh's Daughter (recto) by Michael Wolgemuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651577/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDer Schatzbehalter: Christ before Caiaphas (verso) by Michael Wolgemuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651585/der-schatzbehalter-christ-before-caiaphas-verso-michael-wolgemutFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDer Schatzbehalter: The Return of Tobias to Tobit; The Arrival of Tobias' Wife; The Angel Bringing Food and Drink to Elijah…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649248/image-horse-animal-angelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseNuremberg Chronicle by Michael Wolgemuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714106/nuremberg-chronicle-michael-wolgemutFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNuremberg Chronicle: The Emblem by Michael Wolgemuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688532/nuremberg-chronicle-the-emblem-michael-wolgemutFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseGenealogical Page; published in the Nuremberg Chronicle by Hartmann Schedel by Michael Wolgemut and Wilhelm Playdenwurffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665810/image-books-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLife of Christ: Christ before Pilatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651105/life-christ-christ-before-pilateFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSts. Theonestus and Albanus; or St. Pancrace by Günther Zainerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696723/sts-theonestus-and-albanus-st-pancrace-gunther-zainerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Small Passion: The Last Supper by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679985/the-small-passion-the-last-supper-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Three Members of the St. Augustine Order: Saints Augustine, Nicholas and Clarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651087/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Fall and Redemption of Man: The Last Supper by Albrecht Altdorferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656357/the-fall-and-redemption-man-the-last-supper-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Last Supper by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688887/the-last-supper-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDance of Death: The Emperor by Hans Holbeinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651230/dance-death-the-emperor-hans-holbeinFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRevelation of St. John: The Adoration of the Lamb by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9642596/revelation-st-john-the-adoration-the-lamb-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672053/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Last Supper by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9642476/the-last-supper-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Last Judgment in the Presence of the Saints and the Archangel Michaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646060/the-last-judgment-the-presence-the-saints-and-the-archangel-michaelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Fall and Redemption of Man: The Last Supper by Albrecht Altdorferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673526/the-fall-and-redemption-man-the-last-supper-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain license