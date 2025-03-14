Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartjapanese artvintagewaterpublic domainillustrationEntertainment on a Balcony by the Water at Nakasu, from the series, A Collection of Beautiful Modern Women of the Pleasure Quarters by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 912 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7081 x 5379 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Entertainment on a Balcony by the Water at Nakasu, from the series, A Collection of Beautiful Modern Women of the Pleasure Quarters
Three Women (from the series A Brief Collection of Japanese Beauties) by Torii Kiyonaga
Woman of the Yoshiwara and Attendants (from the series Brocades of the East in Fashion) by Torii Kiyonaga
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Entertainers of Tachibana (Kitchugi), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei…
Two Lovers (from the series Brocades of the East in Fashion) by Torii Kiyonaga
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Entertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Courtesan Holding a Dog (from the series Popular Presentations) by Torii Kiyonaga
Entertainers of Nakazu, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin…
Women Watching a Girl Dance on Shells (From the series Fashionable Presentations of Three Horses) by Torii Kiyonaga
The First Month (from the series Popular Presentations) by Torii Kiyonaga
Out for a Walk, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by…
A Beauty in Spring by Torii Kiyonaga
Sawamura Sojuro III and Arashi Murajiro as Kusunoki Masatsura and Koto no Naishi by Torii Kiyonaga
The Courtesan Senzan of Chojiya Strolling with her Kamuro Yasono and Yasoji and Two Shinzo by Torii Kiyonaga
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Hananoto of the Ebiya in Kyomachi 1-chome, from the series Songs of the Four Seasons in the Pleasure Quarters
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Passengers in a Ferry Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
A Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizan
Woman Dropping a Lantern by a Porch by Torii Kiyonaga
The Fourth Month (from the series Fashionable Monthly Visits to Temples in the Four Seasons) by Torii Kiyonaga