rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Memorial Portrait of Sawamura Sojuro III as Satsuma Gengobei by Utagawa Toyokuni
Save
Edit Image
facebookpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sawamura Gennosuke as Satsuma Gengobei by Utagawa Toyokuni
Sawamura Gennosuke as Satsuma Gengobei by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697125/sawamura-gennosuke-satsuma-gengobei-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sawamura Sojuro III and Arashi Murajiro as Kusunoki Masatsura and Koto no Naishi by Torii Kiyonaga
Sawamura Sojuro III and Arashi Murajiro as Kusunoki Masatsura and Koto no Naishi by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696127/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiokaya Bunsuke
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiokaya Bunsuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142328/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sawamura Sojuro III as Enya Hangan in Kanadehon Chushingura by Katsukawa Shunei
Sawamura Sojuro III as Enya Hangan in Kanadehon Chushingura by Katsukawa Shunei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651921/sawamura-sojuro-iii-enya-hangan-kanadehon-chushingura-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kataoka Nizaemon VII and Ichikawa Yaozo III in a Confrontation Beside a Waterfall by Utagawa Toyokuni
Kataoka Nizaemon VII and Ichikawa Yaozo III in a Confrontation Beside a Waterfall by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639249/image-waterfall-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dai [ ] [ ] kaku ya (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Dai [ ] [ ] kaku ya (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142570/dai-kaku-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Seichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Seichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141821/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Performing the Spring Pony Dance (1861 (Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Performing the Spring Pony Dance (1861 (Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142612/performing-the-spring-pony-dance-1861-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III, from the series Portraits of Kabuki Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e) by Utagawa…
Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III, from the series Portraits of Kabuki Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e) by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185912/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
O Sono begs her husband at the gate (Ca. 1820-1823 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Rihei
O Sono begs her husband at the gate (Ca. 1820-1823 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Rihei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157525/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Kokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142675/kokin-haiyu-nigao-daizen-1863-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Basho's frog poem, actor's portrait (Ca. 1847-48 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Nakani of Terifuricho
Basho's frog poem, actor's portrait (Ca. 1847-48 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Nakani of Terifuricho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The actors Sawamura Sojuro II as Satsuma Gengobei and Arashi Ryuzo II as Mawashi-otoko Yasuke in the play "Edo Sunago…
The actors Sawamura Sojuro II as Satsuma Gengobei and Arashi Ryuzo II as Mawashi-otoko Yasuke in the play "Edo Sunago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955806/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Imayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Imayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142594/imayo-oshi-e-kagami-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Kanekichi
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Kanekichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142329/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Memorial Print (Shini-e) (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Memorial Print (Shini-e) (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142469/memorial-print-shini-e-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731893/idol-interview-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Komazawa Jirozaemon and [ ][ ] Tokuemon (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Komazawa Jirozaemon and [ ][ ] Tokuemon (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141898/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Edo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jihei
Edo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jihei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Edo meisho gafu (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Iseya chuof Shiba and Mr Ezra Harris
Edo meisho gafu (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Iseya chuof Shiba and Mr Ezra Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142335/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license