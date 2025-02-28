rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Full Moon over Takanawa, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshige
Save
Edit Image
animalmoonbirdpersonartjapanese artvintagewater
Spiritual woman collage element set, editable design
Spiritual woman collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790144/spiritual-woman-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Full Moon at Takanawa (Takanawa no meigetsu), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa…
Full Moon at Takanawa (Takanawa no meigetsu), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950527/image-moon-bird-skyFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable design
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714200/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView license
Clear Weather after Snow at Matsuchiyama, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshige
Clear Weather after Snow at Matsuchiyama, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639290/image-art-japanese-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable design
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714186/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView license
Picture of Matsuchiyama, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshige
Picture of Matsuchiyama, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639419/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, brown editable design
Aesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, brown editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714189/aesthetic-japanese-bird-wallpaper-brown-editable-designView license
The Moon-Viewing Promontory, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
The Moon-Viewing Promontory, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706394/image-paper-animal-treesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11566040/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
Evening View of Takanawa (Takanawa no yukei), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by…
Evening View of Takanawa (Takanawa no yukei), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953593/image-cartoon-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559804/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView license
Fishing Boats near Eitai Bridge in Tsukuda Bay (Eitaibashi Tsukuda oki isaribune), from the series "Famous Places in the…
Fishing Boats near Eitai Bridge in Tsukuda Bay (Eitaibashi Tsukuda oki isaribune), from the series "Famous Places in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954556/image-person-sky-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese cranes background, rhombus frame, editable design
Vintage Japanese cranes background, rhombus frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618044/vintage-japanese-cranes-background-rhombus-frame-editable-designView license
Tsukudajima from Eitai Bridge, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Tsukudajima from Eitai Bridge, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711105/image-stars-fires-skyFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Full Moon over Takanawa (Takanawa meigetsu), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze…
Full Moon over Takanawa (Takanawa meigetsu), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953345/image-moon-sky-artFree Image from public domain license
Swan galaxy background, black animal remix
Swan galaxy background, black animal remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8557804/swan-galaxy-background-black-animal-remixView license
Moon at Takanawa (Takanawa no tsuki), from the series "Three Views of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho mittsu no nagame)" by…
Moon at Takanawa (Takanawa no tsuki), from the series "Three Views of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho mittsu no nagame)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954053/image-person-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Shinagawa (from the series Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
Shinagawa (from the series Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665388/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Instagram post template
Art gallery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688659/art-gallery-instagram-post-templateView license
Fireworks at Ryogoku, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Fireworks at Ryogoku, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663086/image-sky-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562785/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView license
Omori, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Omori, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706464/image-plant-person-sportsFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688534/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Picture of Twilight at the Drum Bridge in Meguro, from the series 100 Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Picture of Twilight at the Drum Bridge in Meguro, from the series 100 Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646049/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Swan galaxy background, black animal remix
Swan galaxy background, black animal remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8557724/swan-galaxy-background-black-animal-remixView license
Picture of Light Rain on the Embankment of the Sumida River, from the series A New Selection of Famous Places in Edo by…
Picture of Light Rain on the Embankment of the Sumida River, from the series A New Selection of Famous Places in Edo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663135/image-person-light-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gathering Shells at Low Tide at Susaki; from the series 100 Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Gathering Shells at Low Tide at Susaki; from the series 100 Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696868/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042182/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Snow at the Gion Shrine, from the series Famous Places in Kyoto by Utagawa Hiroshige
Snow at the Gion Shrine, from the series Famous Places in Kyoto by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane, bird illustration, editable design
Japanese crane, bird illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242941/japanese-crane-bird-illustration-editable-designView license
Cherry Blossoms at Arashiyama, from the series Famous Places of Kyōto by Utagawa Hiroshige
Cherry Blossoms at Arashiyama, from the series Famous Places of Kyōto by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183762/image-paper-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Takanawa, section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…
Takanawa, section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957789/image-cartoon-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
The Beach at Takanawa (Takanawa kaigan), from the series "Thirty-six Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto sanjurokkei)" by…
The Beach at Takanawa (Takanawa kaigan), from the series "Thirty-six Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto sanjurokkei)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955241/image-paper-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
The 53 Stations of the Tokaido, 3rd series: Travelers on a Riverbank (c. 1841–42) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
The 53 Stations of the Tokaido, 3rd series: Travelers on a Riverbank (c. 1841–42) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788042/image-horse-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain license