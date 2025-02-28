Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalmoonbirdpersonartjapanese artvintagewaterFull Moon over Takanawa, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 773 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7763 x 5003 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpiritual woman collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790144/spiritual-woman-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseFull Moon at Takanawa (Takanawa no meigetsu), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950527/image-moon-bird-skyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714200/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView licenseClear Weather after Snow at Matsuchiyama, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639290/image-art-japanese-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714186/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView licensePicture of Matsuchiyama, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639419/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714189/aesthetic-japanese-bird-wallpaper-brown-editable-designView licenseThe Moon-Viewing Promontory, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706394/image-paper-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11566040/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseEvening View of Takanawa (Takanawa no yukei), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953593/image-cartoon-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559804/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseFishing Boats near Eitai Bridge in Tsukuda Bay (Eitaibashi Tsukuda oki isaribune), from the series "Famous Places in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954556/image-person-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese cranes background, rhombus frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618044/vintage-japanese-cranes-background-rhombus-frame-editable-designView licenseTsukudajima from Eitai Bridge, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711105/image-stars-fires-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFull Moon over Takanawa (Takanawa meigetsu), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953345/image-moon-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwan galaxy background, black animal remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8557804/swan-galaxy-background-black-animal-remixView licenseMoon at Takanawa (Takanawa no tsuki), from the series "Three Views of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho mittsu no nagame)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954053/image-person-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseShinagawa (from the series Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido) by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665388/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688659/art-gallery-instagram-post-templateView licenseFireworks at Ryogoku, from the series One Hundred Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663086/image-sky-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562785/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseOmori, from the series Famous Places in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706464/image-plant-person-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688534/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licensePicture of Twilight at the Drum Bridge in Meguro, from the series 100 Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646049/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwan galaxy background, black animal remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8557724/swan-galaxy-background-black-animal-remixView licensePicture of Light Rain on the Embankment of the Sumida River, from the series A New Selection of Famous Places in Edo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663135/image-person-light-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGathering Shells at Low Tide at Susaki; from the series 100 Views of Famous Places in Edo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696868/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042182/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseSnow at the Gion Shrine, from the series Famous Places in Kyoto by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane, bird illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242941/japanese-crane-bird-illustration-editable-designView licenseCherry Blossoms at Arashiyama, from the series Famous Places of Kyōto by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183762/image-paper-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTakanawa, section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho harimaze zue)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957789/image-cartoon-people-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe Beach at Takanawa (Takanawa kaigan), from the series "Thirty-six Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto sanjurokkei)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955241/image-paper-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe 53 Stations of the Tokaido, 3rd series: Travelers on a Riverbank (c. 1841–42) by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788042/image-horse-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain license