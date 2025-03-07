Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfacepersonartjapanese artvintageeyespublic domainThe Faddish Type from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomy of Women by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5137 x 7643 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706589/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640407/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655136/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627215/courtesan-dreaming-marriage-procession-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662862/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661593/yoshiwara-women-looking-into-the-street-springtime-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHalf-length Portrait of Two Courtesans by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666659/half-length-portrait-two-courtesans-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseParting of Lovers: Courtesan and Her Lover by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328481/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737133/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseParody of an Imperial Carriage Scene by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711050/parody-imperial-carriage-scene-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman Measuring a Man's Gown (from the series Twelve Occupations of Women) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640413/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa of Matsubaya with Minomo and Tamamo by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661633/ichikawa-matsubaya-with-minomo-and-tamamo-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman of the Yoshiwara Reading Scroll by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661595/woman-the-yoshiwara-reading-scroll-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Women by a Bamboo Blind by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627297/two-women-bamboo-blind-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView licenseKiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627279/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseWoman of the Yoshiwara by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661589/woman-the-yoshiwara-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOmi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627261/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347262/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen by a Palanquin (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627259/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeven Komachi Episodes: A Woman Holding an Outer Garment for a Man by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706247/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license