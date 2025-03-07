rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Faddish Type from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomy of Women by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
backgroundfacepersonartjapanese artvintageeyespublic domain
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706589/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640407/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…
The Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655136/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627215/courtesan-dreaming-marriage-procession-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662862/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661593/yoshiwara-women-looking-into-the-street-springtime-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Half-length Portrait of Two Courtesans by Kitagawa Utamaro
Half-length Portrait of Two Courtesans by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666659/half-length-portrait-two-courtesans-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Parting of Lovers: Courtesan and Her Lover by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Parting of Lovers: Courtesan and Her Lover by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328481/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737133/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Parody of an Imperial Carriage Scene by Kitagawa Utamaro
Parody of an Imperial Carriage Scene by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711050/parody-imperial-carriage-scene-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman Measuring a Man's Gown (from the series Twelve Occupations of Women) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman Measuring a Man's Gown (from the series Twelve Occupations of Women) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640413/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa of Matsubaya with Minomo and Tamamo by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ichikawa of Matsubaya with Minomo and Tamamo by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661633/ichikawa-matsubaya-with-minomo-and-tamamo-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman of the Yoshiwara Reading Scroll by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman of the Yoshiwara Reading Scroll by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661595/woman-the-yoshiwara-reading-scroll-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Women by a Bamboo Blind by Kitagawa Utamaro
Two Women by a Bamboo Blind by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627297/two-women-bamboo-blind-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView license
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627279/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Woman of the Yoshiwara by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman of the Yoshiwara by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661589/woman-the-yoshiwara-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627261/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347262/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Women by a Palanquin (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Women by a Palanquin (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627259/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seven Komachi Episodes: A Woman Holding an Outer Garment for a Man by Kitagawa Utamaro
Seven Komachi Episodes: A Woman Holding an Outer Garment for a Man by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706247/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license