Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepackaging factorywarehousedeliveryrefurbishedfurniture factoryrepairpersonbuildingReturns Warehouse at NIFCThe Returns Warehouse at NIFC is where all kinds of supplies go to be repaired, cleaned, refurbished, and the restocked in the Great Basin Cache to support other incidents. 