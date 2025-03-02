rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640407/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627215/courtesan-dreaming-marriage-procession-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Tsukioka of Hyogoya Rolling a Letter (from the series A Selection of Six Authors in the Green Houses) by…
The Courtesan Tsukioka of Hyogoya Rolling a Letter (from the series A Selection of Six Authors in the Green Houses) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666619/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706589/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Faddish Type from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomy of Women by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Faddish Type from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomy of Women by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652057/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627283/the-courtesan-shiratama-the-tamaya-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…
“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118500/image-paper-hands-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662862/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Picture of the First Visit to the Pleasure Quarters by Kitagawa Tsukimaro
Picture of the First Visit to the Pleasure Quarters by Kitagawa Tsukimaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661692/picture-the-first-visit-the-pleasure-quarters-kitagawa-tsukimaroFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728214/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661728/image-face-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627279/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman Measuring a Man's Gown (from the series Twelve Occupations of Women) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman Measuring a Man's Gown (from the series Twelve Occupations of Women) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640413/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Women by a Palanquin (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Women by a Palanquin (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627259/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oshichi and Kichisaburo (from the series Music on the Theme of Constancy in Love) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Oshichi and Kichisaburo (from the series Music on the Theme of Constancy in Love) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640422/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661593/yoshiwara-women-looking-into-the-street-springtime-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license