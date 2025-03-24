rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Save
Edit Image
7hobbybook fairbookpeoplepublic domainwomanusa
Book fair Instagram post template, editable text
Book fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793666/book-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657878/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
International book fair Instagram post template, editable text
International book fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10967791/international-book-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658114/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Facebook post template
Book fair Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062002/book-fair-facebook-post-templateView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657957/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template
Book fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639976/book-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658243/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Exotic plant fair Instagram post template, editable text
Exotic plant fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135965/exotic-plant-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658112/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Plant fair Instagram post template, editable text
Plant fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774979/plant-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658110/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Favorite hobby Facebook post template
Favorite hobby Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063214/favorite-hobby-facebook-post-templateView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658259/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template
Book fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14213268/book-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658258/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Study room poster template, editable text and design
Study room poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595996/study-room-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library's 29th Annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center, February 7, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657995/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Clay therapy Instagram post template, editable text
Clay therapy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868852/clay-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Friends of SML Used Book SaleBook lovers browse the wide selection of titles available during the Friends of Sheppard…
Friends of SML Used Book SaleBook lovers browse the wide selection of titles available during the Friends of Sheppard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677186/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Book fair Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237952/book-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Friends of SML Used Book SaleBook lovers browse the wide selection of titles available during the Friends of Sheppard…
Friends of SML Used Book SaleBook lovers browse the wide selection of titles available during the Friends of Sheppard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677184/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram story template, editable social media design
Book fair Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237972/book-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Friends of SML Used Book SaleBook lovers browse the wide selection of titles available during the Friends of Sheppard…
Friends of SML Used Book SaleBook lovers browse the wide selection of titles available during the Friends of Sheppard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677361/image-people-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Facebook post template
Book fair Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397571/book-fair-facebook-post-templateView license
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library, February 5, 2020, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library, February 5, 2020, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658079/image-book-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book fair poster template, editable text and design
Book fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793641/book-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library with stories read by library staff, WNCT News Anchor Maria…
World Read Aloud Day celebrated at Sheppard Memorial Library with stories read by library staff, WNCT News Anchor Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677351/image-face-people-booksFree Image from public domain license
Novel book cover editable mockup
Novel book cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10443696/novel-book-cover-editable-mockupView license
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677326/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book fair Instagram post template
Book fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459880/book-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676618/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book fair blog banner template, editable text & design
Book fair blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237977/book-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676617/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book cover mockup, realistic journal
Book cover mockup, realistic journal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419043/book-cover-mockup-realistic-journalView license
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
PACO Chess TournamentPitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676509/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template, editable text
Book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538032/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sheppard Memorial Library, Greenville, date unknown. Original public domain image from Flickr
Sheppard Memorial Library, Greenville, date unknown. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658500/image-blue-sky-public-domain-cityFree Image from public domain license
Read more Instagram post template, editable text
Read more Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576802/read-more-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019, North Carolina, USA. Original public…
Pitt Area Chess Open held at Sheppard Memorial Library, Saturday, February 23, 2019, North Carolina, USA. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658414/image-people-public-domain-menFree Image from public domain license