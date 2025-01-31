Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconcrete workconcrete workerconcrete workingconstructionmanpublic domainconcretehdConcrete decking is the final piece of the Town Common greenway bridge renovations, August 21. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D construction worker with cement truck editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394326/construction-worker-with-cement-truck-editable-remixView licenseConcrete decking is the final piece of the Town Common greenway bridge renovations, August 21. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657885/image-people-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licensePedestrian bridge constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658345/pedestrian-bridge-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView licensePedestrian bridge renovationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676970/pedestrian-bridge-renovationFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project comes to a close, final paving is completed on Ficklen Street and at Greenville Town…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659066/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395019/construction-service-poster-templateView licenseConcrete DeckingConcrete decking is the final piece of the Town Common greenway bridge renovations, installed on Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676969/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView licenseConcrete DeckingConcrete decking is the final piece of the Town Common greenway bridge renovations, installed on Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676988/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEmergency technician poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668641/emergency-technician-poster-templateView licenseConstruction on the greenway extension from Pitt Street to Memorial Drive nears completion as workers apply pavement to the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658424/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction worker Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397066/construction-worker-instagram-story-templateView licenseConcrete decking is the final piece of the Town Common greenway bridge renovations, August 21. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658294/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license3D editable happy construction worker on street side remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411854/editable-happy-construction-worker-street-side-remixView licensePedestrian bridge renovationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676796/pedestrian-bridge-renovationFree Image from public domain license3D editable smiling handyman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397241/editable-smiling-handyman-remixView licenseWetlands construction at Town Common, Town Creek Culvert, April 11, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658538/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseMan engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseWork to upgrade and improve the Town Common Greenway Pedestrian Bridge continues, June 29, 2020. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658822/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEngineering poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668584/engineering-poster-templateView licenseConstruction crews make final preparations before Reade Circle and Cotanche Street open later in the week, Town Creek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658253/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseApron mockup, technician uniformhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641331/apron-mockup-technician-uniformView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction, September 24, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657867/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker holding tablet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView licenseA new pedestrian bridge is installed along E 5th St at the South Tar River Greenway crossing near the intersection of E 10th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659080/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487781/construction-safety-first-poster-templateView licenseA new pedestrian bridge is installed along E 5th St at the South Tar River Greenway crossing near the intersection of E 10th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659069/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330780/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseConcrete workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658896/concrete-workFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331026/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseTemporary traffic and pedestrian signals are installed at Evans Street while trees are planted along Reade Circle, July 14…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658087/image-public-domain-construction-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330856/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseContractors begin putting the finishing touches on concrete work during construction of Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658032/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330823/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseLead testinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658861/lead-testingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330872/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licensePedestrian bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677369/pedestrian-bridgeFree Image from public domain license