Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructiontreewoodforestpublic domainexcavatorhdphotoClearing for the first half of the third phase of the South Tar River Greenway began on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoodworking workshop flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336471/woodworking-workshop-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseTown Creek Culvert work begins on wetlands at Town Common, April 6, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656876/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221202/woodworking-workshop-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHouse Demolition construction site, location unknown, January 8, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658855/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655297/bamboo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction site at the Town Creek Culvert, date unknown. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656860/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795176/excavator-heavy-equipment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTown Creek Culvert project work at W 8th and Washington Streets. April 3, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658827/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13215673/excavator-heavy-equipment-poster-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction continues near Reade Circle and along 8th Street. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658298/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavators for rent blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12005398/excavators-for-rent-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, July 23, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658103/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo template for social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271066/bamboo-template-for-social-media-postView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction along Reade Circle at Evans and Cotanche Streets, December 20, 2019. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657992/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997183/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, July 23, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658216/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997172/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseConstruction site with heavy machineryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658829/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997185/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseTown Creek Culvert, GreenvilleWetlands construction at Town Common, April 11, 2018https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658722/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997178/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658601/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997180/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseStormwater Improvement, Greenville Public Works clearing an overgrown stormwater ditch to reduce flooding,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658175/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997167/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseThe City's Planning and Development Services Housing Division began demolishing a vacant house on Chestnut Street, March 23.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658967/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseTree trunk & stick element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997168/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView licenseThe only remaining part of the Imperial Tobacco complex was demolished, location unknown, October 8. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658946/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo template for social storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271081/bamboo-template-for-social-storyView licenseThe City's Planning and Development Services Housing Division began demolishing a vacant house on Chestnut Street, March 23.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659071/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseBamboo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271078/bamboo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction begins on new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on March 26, 2020. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659021/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13216508/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-story-templateView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658215/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191335/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction site, June 19, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658211/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600688/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project nears completion, W 8th St is paved and reopened while work at W 9th and Ficklen Streets…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658260/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904371/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTown Creek Culvert project amid the COVID-19 pandemic with box culvert installation occurring at Evans Street/Reade Circle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658873/image-public-domain-construction-photoFree Image from public domain license