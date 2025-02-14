Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaving constructionpavingconstruction worker freeconstructionpersonmanpublic domainhdTown creek culvert constructionOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licenseWork continues on Town Creek Culvert along Reade Circle, April 28, 2020. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658097/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licenseTown creek culvert constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658342/town-creek-culvert-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseIndian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView licenseTown creek culvert constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659008/town-creek-culvert-constructionFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker holding tablet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project comes to a close, final paving is completed on Ficklen Street and at Greenville Town…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659066/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView licenseWetlands construction at Town Common, Town Creek Culvert, April 11, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658538/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseTown Creek Culvert project amid the COVID-19 pandemic with box culvert installation occurring at Evans Street/Reade Circle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658885/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331027/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseConstruction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659036/image-public-domain-photo-pipeFree Image from public domain license3D editable happy construction worker on street side remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411854/editable-happy-construction-worker-street-side-remixView licenseAs the Town Creek Culvert project nears completion, W 8th St is paved and reopened while work at W 9th and Ficklen Streets…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659067/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license3D editable smiling handyman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397241/editable-smiling-handyman-remixView licenseTown creek culvert constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658349/town-creek-culvert-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330987/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseConstruction crews make final preparations before Reade Circle and Cotanche Street open later in the week, Town Creek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658253/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330871/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseTown Creek Culvert at the intersection construction, Greenville, NC, March 28-29, 2019. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658197/image-person-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain license3D happy construction worker and customers editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453850/happy-construction-worker-and-customers-editable-remixView licenseTown Creek Culvert construction, September 24, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657867/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330853/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licensePaving of Reade Circle and Cotanche Street begins, Town Creek Culvert, January 30, 2020. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657968/image-people-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330783/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseConstruction crews prepare for paving along Reade Circle while drain pipe and junctions are installed along W 8th St, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9659044/image-person-public-domain-concreteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330983/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseTown Creek CulvertDespite the widespread shutdown of businesses and "stay at home" orders, construction on Town Creek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677157/image-person-public-domain-circleFree Image from public domain licenseMan engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseTown Creek CulvertConstruction crews lay down new layers of asphalt along Reade Circle as the work near the Evans Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676831/image-person-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional engineering design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331025/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView licenseThe Town Creek Culvert project continues to move forward as the area of Reade Circle and Evans Street nears completion and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676809/image-person-public-domain-circleFree Image from public domain licenseApron mockup, technician uniformhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641331/apron-mockup-technician-uniformView licenseConstruction workers cutting concretehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658341/constructionFree Image from public domain licenseCargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903521/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseTown Creek CulvertConstruction crews lay down new layers of asphalt along Reade Circle as the work near the Evans Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677063/image-person-public-domain-circleFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker with cement truck editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394326/construction-worker-with-cement-truck-editable-remixView licenseEngineers inspect a portion of the new culvert as the last two sections of the culvert between Reade Circle and 8th Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658882/image-people-public-domain-circleFree Image from public domain license