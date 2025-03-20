Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetree servicepeoplepublic domainhdteamphotoenvironmentcc0ECU students, faculty, grounds services, and City of Greenville Public Works staff planted 100 trees along Town Creek, November 28, 2018. ECU students, faculty, grounds services, and City of Greenville Public Works staff planted 100 trees along Town Creek. ECU Reforestation Project: ECU students, faculty, grounds services, and City of Greenville Public Works staff planted 100 trees along Town Creek. The City of Greenville's Socks & Gloves Drive, February 9, 2021, North Carolina. The City of Greenville's Socks & Gloves Drive, February 9, 2021, North Carolina, USA. Town Creek Culvert: Temporary traffic and pedestrian signals are installed at Evans Street while trees are planted along Reade Circle. Town Creek Culvert at the intersection construction, Greenville, NC, March 28-29, 2019. Town Creek Culvert: Temporary traffic and pedestrian signals are installed at Evans Street while trees are planted along Reade Circle. Town Creek Culvert: Construction continues on Town Creek Culvert along Reade Circle, May 4, 2020. Town Creek Culvert construction along Reade Circle at Evans and Cotanche Streets, December 20, 2019. Arbor Day Celebration 2022: The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA. Town Creek Culvert: Despite the widespread shutdown of businesses and "stay at home" orders, construction on Town Creek Culvert continued. Town Creek Culvert: Construction crews lay down new layers of asphalt along Reade Circle as the work near the Evans Street intersection nears completion. Town Creek Culvert: Temporary traffic and pedestrian signals are installed at Evans Street while trees are planted along Reade Circle. City departments participated in the 2022 Spring Clean Up week by collecting litter along a variety of streets across Greenville. Spring Clean-Up 2018: Volunteers from Brody School of Medicine collect litter along MacGregor Downs Rd, Greenville, April 14, 2018. Spring Clean-Up, volunteers from Brody School of Medicine collect litter along MacGregor Downs Rd, April 14, 2018. Arbor Day Celebration 2022: The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA.