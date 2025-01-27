rawpixel
Forestation, Greenville, date unknown, photo by Aaron Hines. Original public domain image from Flickr
Environmental cleanup Instagram post template, editable text
The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA community at the…
Community service Instagram post template
The City of Greenville, ReLeaf, and ECU celebrated Arbor Day and the city's 33rd year as a Tree City USA community at the…
Environmental ecology, creative environment remix, editable design
Students planting trees in West Greenville for Community Tree Day on Thursday, November 10. Original public domain image…
Community service Instagram post template, editable text
Students planting trees in West Greenville for Community Tree Day on Thursday, November 10. Original public domain image…
Arbor day blog banner template, editable text
Community meal service event
Community service blog banner template
Students and Volunteers, BIO453L Field Trip to Stengl USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Bastrop. Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station.
Plant club Instagram post template
Serving hearty chili with care
Earth day & tree Instagram post template, editable text
Public Works staff get an early start planting trees for Community Tree Day on Monday, March 15. Original public domain…
Earth day & tree poster template, editable text and design
Students and Volunteers, BIO453L Field Trip to Stengl USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Bastrop. Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station.
Plant a tree Instagram post template, editable text
Abel Tasman National Park. Original public domain image from Flickr
Plant a tree blog banner template, editable text
Public Works plants trees along Regency Boulevard on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
Community service Instagram post template, editable text
Students and Volunteers, BIO453L Field Trip to Stengl USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Bastrop. Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station.
Environmental sustainability brochure template, editable design
The third-annual Splash for Trash, hosted by Greenville Noon Rotary, drew nearly 100 volunteers to Town Common on Saturday…
Protect our trees Instagram post template, editable text
Students and Volunteers, BIO453L Field Trip to Stengl
Park clean up Instagram post template
The fourth-annual Splash for Trash, hosted by Greenville Noon Rotary, drew nearly 100 volunteers to Town Common on Saturday…
Plant a tree poster template, editable text & design
Park volunteer directing traffic
Save the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Twenty children from the Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain planted 43 trees, October 26.…
Plant a tree Instagram post template, editable text
Postman riding a bike background illustration.
Sustainable living Instagram post template, editable text
First Street Mural, December 12, 2020, North Carolina, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr
Earth day & tree Instagram story template, editable text
Graffiti removal with volunteer
