https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9658971Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrews begin removing asphalt along First Street at Town Common before repaving between Cotanche and Washington Streets, July 12, 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9658971View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2328 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2661 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCrews begin removing asphalt along First Street at Town Common before repaving between Cotanche and Washington Streets, July 12, 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMore