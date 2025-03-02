rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prayers for Rain, from the series Seven Elegant Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Takigawa of Ogiya, from the series Beauties as the Seven Komachi by Utagawa Toyokuni
Takigawa of Ogiya, from the series Beauties as the Seven Komachi by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706615/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hinazura of Chojiya from the series Beauties as the Seven Komachi by Utagawa Toyokuni
Hinazura of Chojiya from the series Beauties as the Seven Komachi by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706502/image-face-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
“The Poet Ariwara no Narihira (825–880) and Ono no Komachi,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six Poetic…
“The Poet Ariwara no Narihira (825–880) and Ono no Komachi,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six Poetic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103836/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627277/image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627279/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Seven Komachi Episodes: A Woman Holding an Outer Garment for a Man by Kitagawa Utamaro
Seven Komachi Episodes: A Woman Holding an Outer Garment for a Man by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706247/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Komachi Washes the Book (from the series Seven Elegant Episodes from the Life of the Poetess Ono no Komachi) by Kikukawa…
Komachi Washes the Book (from the series Seven Elegant Episodes from the Life of the Poetess Ono no Komachi) by Kikukawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666734/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706589/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Omu the Parrot (from the series Seven Elegant Episodes from the Life of the Poetess Ono no Komachi) by Chobunsai Eishi
Omu the Parrot (from the series Seven Elegant Episodes from the Life of the Poetess Ono no Komachi) by Chobunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651970/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Women by a Bamboo Blind by Kitagawa Utamaro
Two Women by a Bamboo Blind by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627297/two-women-bamboo-blind-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627261/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cleaning Combs by Kitagawa Utamaro
Cleaning Combs by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651939/cleaning-combs-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627215/courtesan-dreaming-marriage-procession-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…
The Courtesans Kasugano and Utahama of Tamaya from the series Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters in Double Mirrors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655136/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640407/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamaro
Child's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019445/childs-nightmare-ghosts-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
A Wren and Chrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
A Wren and Chrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639632/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license