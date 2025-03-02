rawpixel
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman of the Yoshiwara Reading Scroll by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman of the Yoshiwara by Kitagawa Utamaro
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Sunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Ichikawa of Matsubaya with Minomo and Tamamo by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Courtesan Takigawa of Ogiya (from the series Seven Aspects of Komachi in the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Omando: Ochie, Onokichi of the Matsuya, from the series Female Geisha Section of the Yoshiwara Niwaka Festival (Seiro niwaka…
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Two Women by a Bamboo Blind by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Courtesan Takihime and Attendants (from the series New Patterns of Young Greens) by Chobunsai Eishi
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Act VII from the series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers As Portrayed by Famous Beauties in Twelve Leaves by Kitagawa…
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Musashi, Omi, Yamashiro, and Settsu Provinces from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hour of the Hare [6am] (U no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by Kitagawa…
