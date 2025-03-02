rawpixel
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa of Matsubaya with Minomo and Tamamo by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Two Geishas beside a Candle by Kitagawa Tsukimaro
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bunraku Puppetry from the series Competition of Precious Children Proud of their Arts, Among Seven Scrolls by Kitagawa…
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Geisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Act VII from the series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers As Portrayed by Famous Beauties in Twelve Leaves by Kitagawa…
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Musashi, Omi, Yamashiro, and Settsu Provinces from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa…
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Woman Standing Beside a Plum Tree by Utagawa Kunisada
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Winter Scene from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms by Kitagawa Utamaro
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Women Enjoying the Evening Cool Near Ryogoku Bridge by Kitagawa Utamaro
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Picture of the First Visit to the Pleasure Quarters by Kitagawa Tsukimaro
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Drums and Shamisen by Kitagawa Utamaro
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Courtesans and Attendants by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesan Beside Kimono Rack by Kikukawa Eizan
