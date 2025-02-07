rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Musashibo Benkei Kneeling by a Plum Tree by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
treefacepatternpersonartjapanese artcollagevintage
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Standing Beside a Plum Tree by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman Standing Beside a Plum Tree by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627379/woman-standing-beside-plum-tree-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Military Tales of Han and Chu: Fan Kuai of the Han by Utagawa Kunisada
The Military Tales of Han and Chu: Fan Kuai of the Han by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698415/the-military-tales-han-and-chu-fan-kuai-the-han-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728214/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661728/image-face-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a vintage vibe, featuring a smiley face editable design
Retro collage with a vintage vibe, featuring a smiley face editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318513/retro-collage-with-vintage-vibe-featuring-smiley-face-editable-designView license
Stork, Sun, and Pine by Utagawa Hiroshige II
Stork, Sun, and Pine by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637528/stork-sun-and-pine-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Examination for Writing by Utagawa Toyokuni
Examination for Writing by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661546/examination-for-writing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Picture of Minamoto no Yoritomo's Hunt on the Slopes of Mount Fuji by Utagawa Yoshifuji
Picture of Minamoto no Yoritomo's Hunt on the Slopes of Mount Fuji by Utagawa Yoshifuji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697045/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Katakoshigi (?) of Maruebiya with her Kamuro Ageha and Midori by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Courtesan Katakoshigi (?) of Maruebiya with her Kamuro Ageha and Midori by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661565/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Man Writing at a Table by Utagawa Toyohiro
Young Man Writing at a Table by Utagawa Toyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640418/young-man-writing-table-utagawa-toyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
The Fuji River in the Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige
The Fuji River in the Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627376/the-fuji-river-the-snow-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Woman Washing Clothes in a Wooden Tub by Utagawa Kunisada
Seated Woman Washing Clothes in a Wooden Tub by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662704/seated-woman-washing-clothes-wooden-tub-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Sunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Sunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667633/sunrise-futami-bay-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Sunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666532/sunrise-futami-bay-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Edo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jihei
Edo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jihei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template
Japanese culture festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView license
Tea House Beside the Kamo River in Kyoto by Nishimura Shigenaga
Tea House Beside the Kamo River in Kyoto by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637667/tea-house-beside-the-kamo-river-kyoto-nishimura-shigenagaFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady Murasaki at Ishiyama Overlooking a Panorama with Eight Views of Lake Biwa by Okumura Masanobu
Lady Murasaki at Ishiyama Overlooking a Panorama with Eight Views of Lake Biwa by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627285/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
No Title by Kitagawa Utamaro
No Title by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670779/title-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
A Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizan
A Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666917/picture-the-viewing-the-pleasure-quarters-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license
Coffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixel
Coffee shop Instagram post template remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088564/coffee-shop-instagram-post-template-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizan
A Picture of the Viewing in the Pleasure Quarters by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667029/picture-the-viewing-the-pleasure-quarters-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain license