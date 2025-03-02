Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepatternpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationThe Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7392 x 5500 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728214/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627283/the-courtesan-shiratama-the-tamaya-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKomurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141615/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Courtesan Chozan of the Chojiya by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661601/the-courtesan-chozan-the-chojiya-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman Standing Beside a Plum Tree by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627379/woman-standing-beside-plum-tree-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesan Katakoshigi (?) of Maruebiya with her Kamuro Ageha and Midori by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661565/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661581/image-plant-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesan Meizan of the Chojiya on a Balcony Overlooking the Sumida River by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661611/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEyes for Looking at a Courtesan by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627267/eyes-for-looking-courtesan-kikukawa-eizanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseArashi Murajiro as a Courtesan Holding a Letter by Katsukawa Shunkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639302/arashi-murajiro-courtesan-holding-letter-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseExamination for Writing by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661546/examination-for-writing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952321/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseActor Bando Shuka I as Jujibei's Wife Ohaya (Jujibei nyobo Ohaya) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952520/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666532/sunrise-futami-bay-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667633/sunrise-futami-bay-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesans of the Ogiya on a Spring Outing by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640542/courtesans-the-ogiya-spring-outing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman Leaving a Bath House (from the series Pictures from Otsu) by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662708/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseImage of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949975/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Courtesan Aizome of the Ebiya (From the series Eight Views of the Tale of Genji) by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license