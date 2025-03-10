rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman with a Fan in her Left Hand Combing her Hair by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
handfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627283/the-courtesan-shiratama-the-tamaya-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Woman with a Hand Mirror from the series The Six Tama Rivers of the Floating World by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman with a Hand Mirror from the series The Six Tama Rivers of the Floating World by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627223/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Harumichi no Tsuraki from the series A Pictorial Commentary on One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets, no. 31 by Utagawa…
Harumichi no Tsuraki from the series A Pictorial Commentary on One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets, no. 31 by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662847/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
A View of the Large New Room at Sakurai by Utagawa Kunisada
A View of the Large New Room at Sakurai by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667682/view-the-large-new-room-sakurai-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Putting Out a Light (from the series Modern Customs: Frost Beneath the Stars) by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman Putting Out a Light (from the series Modern Customs: Frost Beneath the Stars) by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652025/image-stars-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728214/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman Standing Beside a Plum Tree by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman Standing Beside a Plum Tree by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627379/woman-standing-beside-plum-tree-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Tying Her Hair (from the series Famous Restaurants of the Present Day) by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman Tying Her Hair (from the series Famous Restaurants of the Present Day) by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662963/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661728/image-face-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
The Courtesans Hanamurasaki and Koshikibu of the Tamaya Promenading in the Rain by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Woman Leaving a Bath House (from the series Pictures from Otsu) by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman Leaving a Bath House (from the series Pictures from Otsu) by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662708/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A View of the Large New Room at Sakurai by Utagawa Kunisada
A View of the Large New Room at Sakurai by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667629/view-the-large-new-room-sakurai-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors by Utagawa Toyokuni
Actors by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627239/actors-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait by Utagawa Kunisada
Portrait by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9638560/portrait-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actor Bando Shuka I as Jujibei's Wife Ohaya (Jujibei nyobo Ohaya) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Actor Bando Shuka I as Jujibei's Wife Ohaya (Jujibei nyobo Ohaya) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952520/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bando Mitsugoro IV in a Travelling Robe by Utagawa Toyokuni
Bando Mitsugoro IV in a Travelling Robe by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640586/bando-mitsugoro-travelling-robe-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
A View of the Large New Room at Sakurai by Utagawa Kunisada
A View of the Large New Room at Sakurai by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667644/view-the-large-new-room-sakurai-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Chozan of the Chojiya by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Courtesan Chozan of the Chojiya by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661601/the-courtesan-chozan-the-chojiya-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…
The Courtesan Emon of Maruebiya with a View of Tago Bay (form the series Courtesans with a Playful Group of Eight Views) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661581/image-plant-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Sunrise at Futami Bay by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666532/sunrise-futami-bay-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license