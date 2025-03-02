rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678601/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
Yoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661593/yoshiwara-women-looking-into-the-street-springtime-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Courtesan Karauta of Chojiya Reading a Book (from the series Six Authors of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640407/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Women by a Bamboo Blind by Kitagawa Utamaro
Two Women by a Bamboo Blind by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627297/two-women-bamboo-blind-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
Mother Lifting a Child to a Plum Tree (from the series Chinese and Japanese Poems by Seven Year Old Girls of Recent Times)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627277/image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Omi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627261/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman Reading a Letter (from the series Seven Episodes in the Life of Komachi in the Floating World) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Kiyomizu Komachi from the series Little Seedlings: Seven Komachi by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627279/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Matsukaze Chapter of the Tale of Genji (from the series The Tale of Genji in Elegant Modern Dress) by Chobunsai Eishi
The Matsukaze Chapter of the Tale of Genji (from the series The Tale of Genji in Elegant Modern Dress) by Chobunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678449/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
Courtesan Dreaming of a Marriage Procession by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627215/courtesan-dreaming-marriage-procession-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Courtesan Chozan of the Chojiya by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Courtesan Chozan of the Chojiya by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661601/the-courtesan-chozan-the-chojiya-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesan Meizan of the Chojiya on a Balcony Overlooking the Sumida River by Kikukawa Eizan
The Courtesan Meizan of the Chojiya on a Balcony Overlooking the Sumida River by Kikukawa Eizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661611/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490842/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Net Fishing at Night on the Sumida River by Kitagawa Utamaro
Net Fishing at Night on the Sumida River by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627522/net-fishing-night-the-sumida-river-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman of the Yoshiwara Reading Scroll by Kitagawa Utamaro
Woman of the Yoshiwara Reading Scroll by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661595/woman-the-yoshiwara-reading-scroll-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesans of the Ogiya on a Spring Outing by Utagawa Toyokuni
Courtesans of the Ogiya on a Spring Outing by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640542/courtesans-the-ogiya-spring-outing-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act VII from the series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers As Portrayed by Famous Beauties in Twelve Leaves by Kitagawa…
Act VII from the series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers As Portrayed by Famous Beauties in Twelve Leaves by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670650/image-leaves-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Musashi, Omi, Yamashiro, and Settsu Provinces from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa…
Musashi, Omi, Yamashiro, and Settsu Provinces from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627299/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drying and stretching cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
Drying and stretching cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945830/drying-and-stretching-cloth-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license