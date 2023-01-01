https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663005Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9663005View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLarge 1285 x 1800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1285 x 1800 px | 300 dpi | 13.28 MBVintage painting spot illustration by Maria Wiik. Remixed by rawpixel.More