A Wife of the Lower Rank (Gebon no nyobo), from the series A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art A Wife of the Middle Rank (Chubon no nyobo), from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu)"
Edo Geisha, from the series "A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro The Style of a Feudal Lord's Household (Yashiki-fu), from the series Guide to Contemporary Styles (Tosei fuzoku tsu)
Chinese Embroidery (from the series Instructive Patterns for Women's Handicraft) by Kitagawa Utamaro II Midnight: Mother and Sleepy Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Hour of the Snake (from the series A Clock for Young Women) by Kitagawa Utamaro Bunraku Puppetry from the series Competition of Precious Children Proud of their Arts, Among Seven Scrolls by Kitagawa Utamaro
Takigawa of the Ogiya from the series A Selection of Eastern Beauties by Kitagawa Utamaro
"Woman Holding Up a Parasol" from the series Ten Classes of Women's Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) Chozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamaro
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II Seiro Niwaka Onna Geisha no Bu Tojin Shishi Sumo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Courtesan Misyama of Chojiya (from the series Eight Views of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses) by Kitagawa Utamaro
"High-Ranking Courtesan" (Oiran), from the series Five Shades of Ink in the Northern Quarter (Hokkoku goshiki-zumi)
Winter Scene from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Faddish Type from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomy of Women by Kitagawa Utamaro
Fumiyomu Onna by Utamaro Kitagawa (1753-1806), a traditional Japanese Ukyio-e style illustration of a Japanese woman
Musashi Province from the series Fashionable Six Jewel Rivers (Furyu Mu Tamagawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Fond of Noise from the series Eight Views of Favorite Things of Today's World by Kitagawa Utamaro