Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationadultBust of Woman with Loose Hair Holding Fan by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5101 x 7603 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Holding a Fan (from the series Ten Aspects of the Physiognomy of Women) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hour of the Snake (from the series A Clock for Young Women) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640521/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter Scene from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631196/winter-scene-from-the-romance-the-three-kingdoms-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseBunraku Puppetry from the series Competition of Precious Children Proud of their Arts, Among Seven Scrolls by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661747/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTakigawa of the Ogiya from the series A Selection of Eastern Beauties by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651954/image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Wife of the Lower Rank (Gebon no nyobo), from the series A Guide to Women's Contemporary Styles (Tosei onna fuzoku tsu) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666618/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese Embroidery (from the series Instructive Patterns for Women's Handicraft) by Kitagawa Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627409/image-face-patterns-personFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCleaning Combs by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651939/cleaning-combs-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChozan of Chojiya from the series Triptych of Beauties Before Blinds by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662862/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseYoshiwara Women Looking into the Street at Springtime by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661593/yoshiwara-women-looking-into-the-street-springtime-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTomimoto Toyohina, Takashimaya Ohisa, and Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627363/tomimoto-toyohina-takashimaya-ohisa-and-naniwaya-okita-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChushingura: Act VI of The Storehouse of Loyalty by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640360/chushingura-act-the-storehouse-loyalty-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627537/women-hanging-laundry-dry-balcony-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNo Title by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670736/title-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen Hanging Laundry to Dry on a Balcony by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627307/women-hanging-laundry-dry-balcony-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSerenade by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666711/serenade-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Courtesans by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666781/two-courtesans-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesans and Attendants by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666592/courtesans-and-attendants-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHalf-length Portrait of Two Courtesans by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666659/half-length-portrait-two-courtesans-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license