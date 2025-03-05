Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainfoodplatephotodishfranceStand for a Covered Tureen by Sèvres Porcelain FactoryOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1048 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3493 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Omakase sushi design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415650/editable-omakase-sushi-design-element-setView licenseCover for a Tureen by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674134/cover-for-tureen-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage pancake illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295038/editable-vintage-pancake-illustration-design-element-setView licenseStand for a Covered Tureen by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674271/stand-for-covered-tureen-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Omakase sushi design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407805/editable-omakase-sushi-design-element-setView licenseCover for a Tureen by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670835/cover-for-tureen-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseTempura Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819042/tempura-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCover for a Tureen by Vincennes Porcelain Factory and Louis Denis Armandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673461/cover-for-tureen-vincennes-porcelain-factory-and-louis-denis-armandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Food and drink design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176126/editable-food-and-drink-design-element-setView licenseTureen (1 of 2) by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674128/tureen-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFrench restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543162/french-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBowl by Mennecy Factory and Mennecy Villeroy Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687519/bowl-mennecy-factory-and-mennecy-villeroy-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licenseStand for a Broth Bowl (Plateau Ovale) by Sèvres Porcelain Factory and François Joseph Alonclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707058/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licensePancake with maple syrup set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074902/pancake-with-maple-syrup-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTureen by Vincennes Porcelain Factory and Louis Denis Armandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673501/tureen-vincennes-porcelain-factory-and-louis-denis-armandFree Image from public domain licenseBakery poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14721328/bakery-poster-template-editable-designView licensePlate (Assiette) by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687559/plate-assiette-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBaby dish editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220631/baby-dish-editable-mockupView licensePlate (Assiette) by Chantilly Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687482/plate-assiette-chantilly-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese food design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382990/editable-japanese-food-design-element-setView licenseTureen by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670865/tureen-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage pancake illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295061/editable-vintage-pancake-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCovered Tureen on Stand (1 of 2) by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674194/covered-tureen-stand-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage pancake illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295014/editable-vintage-pancake-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTureen (2 of 2) by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9674183/tureen-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Breakfast element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003061/healthy-breakfast-element-set-editable-designView licensePlate (Assiette) by Mennecy Factory and Mennecy Villeroy Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675353/plate-assiette-mennecy-factory-and-mennecy-villeroy-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Mexican food design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381721/editable-mexican-food-design-element-setView licensePlate (Assiette à cordonnet) by Sèvres Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683282/plate-assiette-cordonnet-sevres-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Mexican food design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381704/editable-mexican-food-design-element-setView licensePlate (Assiette) by Arras Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683285/plate-assiette-arras-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Food and drink design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176185/editable-food-and-drink-design-element-setView licensePlate by Chantilly Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691901/plate-chantilly-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Mexican food design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382024/editable-mexican-food-design-element-setView licenseTeapot Stand by Worcester Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691886/teapot-stand-worcester-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage pancake illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295013/editable-vintage-pancake-illustration-design-element-setView licenseshell shaped grips, cover with cone finials, floral sprays in enamel colors, gilt trim; arms of Michael of Kingston, crest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7460006/image-birthday-cake-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Mexican food design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381692/editable-mexican-food-design-element-setView licenseFigure of a Chinese with Jar by Chantilly Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670079/figure-chinese-with-jar-chantilly-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license