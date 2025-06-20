Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageheartflowersartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationcityIrises by Watanabe ShikoOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 568 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6526 x 3091 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIrises by Watanabe Shikohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675376/irises-watanabe-shikoFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesans in an Iris Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129124/courtesans-iris-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623961/kannonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHorse Race at the Kamo Shrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697594/horse-race-the-kamo-shrineFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSword Guard (Tsuba) Depicting Iris in Running Water (水辺の杜若図鐔)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8109099/sword-guard-tsuba-depicting-iris-running-waterFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIvy Lane by Fukae Roshuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675014/ivy-lane-fukae-roshuFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScenes from the Tales of Isehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690047/scenes-from-the-tales-iseFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLions and Tigers in Peony and Bamboo by Yamaguchi Sekkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728095/lions-and-tigers-peony-and-bamboo-yamaguchi-sekkeiFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers and Trees of the Four Seasons (right screen) by Watanabe Shikohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740417/flowers-and-trees-the-four-seasons-right-screen-watanabe-shikoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers and Trees of the Four Seasons (left screen) by Watanabe Shikohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740430/flowers-and-trees-the-four-seasons-left-screen-watanabe-shikoFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner template, original art illustration from Ogawa Kazumasa, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150122/png-flower-leavesView licenseLions and Tigers in Peony and Bamboo by Yamaguchi Sekkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691957/lions-and-tigers-peony-and-bamboo-yamaguchi-sekkeiFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with romantic motifs, hearts, and vintage elements editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769252/image-background-heart-pngView licenseLions and Tigers in Peony and Bamboo by Yamaguchi Sekkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691814/lions-and-tigers-peony-and-bamboo-yamaguchi-sekkeiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352631/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscapes of the Four Seasonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250491/landscapes-the-four-seasonsFree Image from public domain licenseWedding word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499289/wedding-word-editable-collage-artView licenseHorse Race at the Kamo Shrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728190/horse-race-the-kamo-shrineFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseThe Rebellions of the Hōgen and Heiji Eras, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185371/the-rebellions-the-hogen-and-heiji-erasFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAutumn Evening with Full Moon on Musashino Plainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715930/autumn-evening-with-full-moon-musashino-plainFree Image from public domain licenseTwo women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView licenseScenes from the Tales of Isehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689898/scenes-from-the-tales-iseFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687427/bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197520/image-background-stars-heartView licenseBodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687432/bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers and Grasses by Kitagawa Sosetsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689438/flowers-and-grasses-kitagawa-sosetsuFree Image from public domain license