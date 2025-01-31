rawpixel
The woman conversing with her children, as the leopard returns, egged on by a fox who is tied to his leg, from a Tuti-nama…
Cute animal birthday party cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
The deceitful wife persuades her husband to sleep in the same place where she had previously slept with her lover, from a…
Animal birthday party png, digital art editable remix
The lion, suspecting treachery on the part of the monkey, slays him and flees, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Twenty…
Cute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
The parrot addresses Khujasta at the beginning of the forty-fourth night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot)
Animal birthday party, digital art editable remix
The pious man’s son, now a king, reveals himself to his father; his nurse upbraids his unfaithful mother, from a Tuti-nama…
Animal birthday party, digital art editable remix
The dervish brings in as dowry an elephant laden with gold, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Seventh Night
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
The monk returns the magic parrot to its rightful owner, the merchant, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Tenth Night by…
Aesthetic wildlife illustration collage element set
The monkey advises the suspicious lion to cast off fear and take possession of his territory, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a…
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
The wolf and the jackal, serving as viziers, instigate the lion who pursues the Brahman up a tree, from a Tuti-nama (Tales…
Pastel wildlife illustration collage element set
Tuti-Nama (Tales of a Parrot)
Pastel wildlife illustration editable sticker set
A woman with two children, having abandoned her home, goes into the forest where she encounters a leopard, from a Tuti-nama…
Colorful wildlife illustration clipart set
The snake, hidden in a basket of flowers, reveals himself to the Raja who has just sent away his wife, from a Tuti-nama…
Editable shopping animal character craft collage design element set
The unfaithful wife explaining away the presence of the dough elephant, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Eighth Night
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
The king of Bahilistan offers his daughter to the King of Kings, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Seventh Night
Aesthetic wildlife illustration editable sticker set
The Brahman’s predicament is conveyed by the wind to the fish who carries the news to the king of the Ocean, from a Tuti…
Gold wild animals illustration clipart set
The handmaiden again pleads for the death of the prince, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Eighth Night by Lalu
My heart beats for you quote Instagram post template
The lion disturbed by mice who eat the food trapped in his aging teeth, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Fifteenth Night
Exotic animal brush pattern, editable vintage wildlife divider set
The merchant’s daughter gives birth to a son as a result of eating out of the box. The clever child recognizes the false…
Colorful wildlife illustration editable sticker set
The two couples reach a foreign city where they make their home, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Thirty-third Night
Love quote Instagram post template
The hunter offers the mother parrot to the king of Kamarupa, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Fifth Night by Basavana
Black wildlife illustration editable sticker set
The young prince is presented to the king, his father, by his teacher, but refuses to speak, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a…
