A map of the world on a globular projection : exhibiting particularly the nautical researches of Captain James Cook, F.R.S.…
A map of the world on a globular projection : exhibiting particularly the nautical researches of Captain James Cook, F.R.S. : with all the recent discoveries to the present time (1794), vintage illustration by Aaron Arrowsmith. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9685933

View CC0 License

