Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageroseanimalflowerplantbirdartvintagepublic domainCovered Tureen on Stand by Strasbourg FactoryOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 866 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2886 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCover for a Tureen by Paul Hannong Factory and Strasbourg Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696608/cover-for-tureen-paul-hannong-factory-and-strasbourg-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStand for a Tureen by Paul Hannong Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696760/stand-for-tureen-paul-hannong-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332709/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCover for a Sauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705595/cover-for-sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346575/png-aesthetic-animal-beigeView licenseTureen by Strasbourg Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696644/tureen-strasbourg-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347160/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseCovered Sauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705572/covered-sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347130/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCover for a Bowl by Saint Clément Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680264/cover-for-bowl-saint-clement-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseSauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705585/sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue png, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347809/greek-goddess-statue-png-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCovered Bowl by Saint Clément Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680274/covered-bowl-saint-clement-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseBowl by Saint Clément Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680277/bowl-saint-clement-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseCover for a Tureen in the Form of a Basket of Game by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705665/cover-for-tureen-the-form-basket-game-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseCovered Tureen in the Form of a Basket of Game by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705763/covered-tureen-the-form-basket-game-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licenseTureen in the Form of a Pigeon by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705685/tureen-the-form-pigeon-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseWine Cooler by Joesph Gaspard Robert Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683344/wine-cooler-joesph-gaspard-robert-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView licenseCover for a Tureen in the Form of a Pigeon by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705663/cover-for-tureen-the-form-pigeon-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHeart health matters. Love and mood impact cardiovascular health. Heart focus customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22449469/image-png-flower-plant-heartView licenseTureen in the Form of a Basket of Game by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705669/tureen-the-form-basket-game-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue png, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347836/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseCovered Tureen in the Form of a Pigeon by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705605/covered-tureen-the-form-pigeon-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFloral heart and brain art. Heart and brain with flowers. Unique floral design customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22333017/image-png-flower-plant-heartView licensePlate by Joseph Hannonghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800300/plate-joseph-hannongFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381129/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenselarge four-footed bombe faience tureen; all-over rocaille decoration in carmine, blue-yellow and brown; large rococo scrolls…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7459739/photo-image-rose-flowers-leafFree Image from public domain licensePerfume poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13506801/perfume-poster-templateView licenseBox in the Form of Asparagus by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688314/box-the-form-asparagus-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381072/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseOval Platter by Veuve Perring Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9289118/oval-platter-veuve-perring-factoryFree Image from public domain license