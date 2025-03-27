Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartvintagepublic domainchickenphotofranceTureen by Strasbourg FactoryOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 843 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2809 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCover for a Tureen by Paul Hannong Factory and Strasbourg Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696608/cover-for-tureen-paul-hannong-factory-and-strasbourg-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hens Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732336/happy-hens-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCovered Tureen on Stand by Strasbourg Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696629/covered-tureen-stand-strasbourg-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView licenseSauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705585/sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRise & shine blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732365/rise-shine-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCovered Sauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705572/covered-sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151531/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseCovered Bowl by Saint Clément Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680274/covered-bowl-saint-clement-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMorning routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163963/morning-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBowl by Saint Clément Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680277/bowl-saint-clement-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage bird animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847853/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView licenseTureen in the Form of a Pigeon by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705685/tureen-the-form-pigeon-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEarly bird Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732340/early-bird-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStand for a Tureen by Paul Hannong Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696760/stand-for-tureen-paul-hannong-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036839/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCover for a Bowl by Saint Clément Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680264/cover-for-bowl-saint-clement-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage bird animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847901/editable-vintage-bird-animal-design-element-setView licenseCover for a Sauce Tureen with Attached Stand by Veuve Perrin Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705595/cover-for-sauce-tureen-with-attached-stand-veuve-perrin-factoryFree Image from public domain license3D editable freshly hatched chicken remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12411580/editable-freshly-hatched-chicken-remixView licenseTureen in the Form of a Basket of Game by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705669/tureen-the-form-basket-game-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse poultry illustrations collection element set, editable design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557620/diverse-poultry-illustrations-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseCover for a Tureen in the Form of a Basket of Game by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705665/cover-for-tureen-the-form-basket-game-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218089/bird-flu-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCovered Tureen in the Form of a Basket of Game by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705763/covered-tureen-the-form-basket-game-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218132/bird-flu-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseTureen in the form of a capercailliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147279/tureen-the-form-capercaillieFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732368/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensefaience figure of a boy sitting on a polychromed dolphin, with waves forming two round containershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7460625/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112826/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenselarge four-footed bombe faience tureen; all-over rocaille decoration in carmine, blue-yellow and brown; large rococo scrolls…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7459739/photo-image-rose-flowers-leafFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218151/bird-flu-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTureen with coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8143302/tureen-with-coverFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515983/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWine Cooler by Joesph Gaspard Robert Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683344/wine-cooler-joesph-gaspard-robert-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseBox in the Form of Asparagus by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688314/box-the-form-asparagus-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026544/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCovered Tureen in the Form of a Pigeon by Sceaux Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705605/covered-tureen-the-form-pigeon-sceaux-factoryFree Image from public domain license