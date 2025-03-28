Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageflowersfacefabricspersonartvintagebowspublic domainSouvenir of an "International Ball" (Portrait of Miss Kathleen Bruce) by Charles Hasslewood ShannonOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5700 x 7664 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseStudies of Male Figure. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656537/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547431/fabric-effectView license"Rounding a Bend" on the Mississippi – The Parting Salutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084701/image-clouds-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licenseAfternoon jackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7880445/afternoon-jacketFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView licenseYacht Tavern, Erithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490643/yacht-tavern-erithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseMarie Antoinette in a Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820496/marie-antoinette-parkFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526670/newlywed-couple-wedding-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license"Rounding a Bend" on the Mississippi - The Parting Salute. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132633/image-clouds-explosion-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView licenseCoffeepot (cafétière "campanienne") (part of a service)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035448/coffeepot-cafetiere-campanienne-part-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fabric face mask mockup, floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977763/editable-fabric-face-mask-mockup-floral-designView licensePartial coffee service (Déjeuner “Culture et Récolte du cacao”)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035484/partial-coffee-service-dejeuner-culture-recolte-cacaoFree Image from public domain licenseSweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView licenseSugar bowl (pot à sucre ovoïde)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035444/sugar-bowl-pot-sucre-ovoideFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseMilk jug (pot à lait ovoïde) (part of a service)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035417/milk-jug-pot-lait-ovoide-part-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseTrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850706/trayFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseSaint Jerome (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270318/saint-jerome-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Agnes (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270646/saint-agnes-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseCorpus from a crucifixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182868/corpus-from-crucifixFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTeapot (Théière chinoise)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038854/teapot-theiere-chinoiseFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndromeda and the Sea Monsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199151/andromeda-and-the-sea-monsterFree Image from public domain licenseFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12565105/fabric-effectView licenseSaint Francis Xavier with an angel holding a crucifixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164718/saint-francis-xavier-with-angel-holding-crucifixFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444377/flower-delivery-poster-templateView licenseSaint Ignatius Loyola with an angel holding a bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164708/saint-ignatius-loyola-with-angel-holding-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444417/florist-poster-templateView licenseCommodehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851389/commodeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTritonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819699/tritonFree Image from public domain license