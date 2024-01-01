https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700423Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMary Nash, linocut art by Alfred J. Frueh.Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9700423View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4886 x 6841 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4886 x 6841 px | 300 dpi | 191.29 MBFree DownloadMary Nash, linocut art by Alfred J. Frueh.Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More