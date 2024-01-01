rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700423
Mary Nash, linocut art by Alfred J. Frueh.Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9700423

View CC0 License

